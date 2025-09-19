Enemy attacked Sloviansk with "Molniya" UAV: private houses damaged

On the evening of 18 September, the enemy attacked Sloviansk again.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Liakh.



"UAV 'Molniya-2'. Tsilynnyi neighbourhood. Private houses damaged. Fortunately, no casualties," Liakh said.

See more: Enemy struck dormitory in centre of Sloviansk with drones: no casualties reported. PHOTO