Enemy attacked Sloviansk with "Molniya" UAV: private houses damaged
On the evening of 18 September, the enemy attacked Sloviansk again.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Liakh.
"UAV 'Molniya-2'. Tsilynnyi neighbourhood. Private houses damaged. Fortunately, no casualties," Liakh said.
