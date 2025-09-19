ENG
Enemy attacked Sloviansk with "Molniya" UAV: private houses damaged

Strike on Sloviansk

On the evening of 18 September, the enemy attacked Sloviansk again.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Liakh.

"UAV 'Molniya-2'. Tsilynnyi neighbourhood. Private houses damaged. Fortunately, no casualties," Liakh said.

