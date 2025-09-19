EU leaders to hold summit in Copenhagen on October 1 to discuss Ukraine, - Costa

European Council President António Costa has invited EU leaders to an informal meeting to be held in Copenhagen on October 1.

"Russia's recent violations of Polish and Romanian airspace are a stark reminder that we must accelerate and deepen our efforts," Costa said.

The leaders will discuss the achievement of defense readiness goals by 2030, as well as additional steps to support Ukraine. Ukraine's path to EU membership will also be on the agenda.

