EU to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas – von der Leyen
The European Union, as part of its 19th sanctions package, intends to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as crypto platforms and cryptocurrency transactions.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Suspilne.
The package also seeks to ban the Russian Mir card payment system.
"Russia’s war economy is supported by revenue from fossil fuels. We want to cut that revenue. That is why we are banning imports of Russian LNG into European markets. It is time to turn off the tap. We are ready to do it," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Earlier, the European Commission approved the 19th sanctions package against Russia.
