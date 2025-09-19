Kallas on 19th sanctions package: EU will keep up pressure until Russia agrees to real peace

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said the new, 19th, sanctions package is aimed at increasing pressure on Russia until it agrees to a "real, just and lasting peace."

The text of her statement was published on the website of the European External Action Service, Censor.NET reports.

Kallas stressed that the restrictions target key sectors supporting the Kremlin’s war effort. According to her, the sanctions "bite" and are already having a tangible impact on Russia’s public finances and economic growth.

The EU is proposing a full ban on operations of Russian banks, including those working in third countries, and the inclusion of major economic operators helping to circumvent sanctions.

Read more: Australia has reduced price of Russian oil and imposed sanctions against 95 more Russian vessels - country’s Foreign Ministry

It also envisages sanctions against Russia’s credit card and fast-payment system, a ban on investments in Russian special economic zones linked to the war, and restrictions against Chinese companies supplying technology to Russia’s defense industry.

The EU proposes a full ban on imports of Russian LNG by January 2027, the removal of remaining exemptions for Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, and the expansion of sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet — another 118 vessels.

Sanctions will also limit Russia’s access to technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence, geospatial data, and critical resources for weapons production. In addition, the package includes restrictions against individuals involved in the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children to so-called re-education camps.

"Our message is clear: we will continue to increase pressure on Russia with ever tougher sanctions, combined with military support for Ukraine, until Russia agrees to a genuine, just and lasting peace," Kallas emphasized

Read more: Sanctions against Russia: Europe pressures Trump, but receives counter-demands, - The Wall Street Journal