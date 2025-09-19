ENG
How Andriy Yermak’s planet-sized ego harms Ukraine at all levels || No Censorship. VIDEO

Time to talk about the most powerful patriot of our time — Andriy Yermak. And how his narcissism and hunger for likes are hurting the country.

Western media have long made no secret that Yermak’s lack of competence as an international diplomat harms Ukraine and its peace formula. But this doesn’t trouble Zelenskyy, who defends his chief of staff like a lion.

