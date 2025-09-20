1 386 3
Occupiers attack Ukraine with attack drones, - Air Force
On Saturday, September 20, Russian invaders launched attack drones in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At 16:09, the Air Force reported:
- UAV groups in central Chernihiv region, heading south;
- UAVs in southwest Sumy region, heading southwest (Poltava region);
- Northeast Poltava region, heading southwest;
- UAVs in northwestern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading for Kamianske, UAVs in northeastern region, heading for Pavlohrad;
- East and southeast of Kharkiv region, UAV groups are flying mainly southwest towards Dnipropetrovsk region;
- UAVs in southern Poltava region, heading for Kryvyi Rih.
At 17:19, the Air Force reported:
- Northwest and southeast of Chernihiv region - UAVs heading south;
- East and southeast of Sumy region - groups of UAVs heading southwest;
- UAVs north of Poltava, heading toward the city;
- UAVs in north and center of Kharkiv region, heading south;
- UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region stretched from the north to the center between Dnipro and Pavlohrad, heading towards Zaporizhzhia;
- Several UAVs in northern Dnipropetrovsk region heading towards Pavlohrad;
- UAVs in northwestern Zaporizhzhia and northeastern Kherson region heading south.
At 19:11, the Air Force reported:
- UAVs in the center of Chernihiv region, means to shoot them down.
- UAVs south of Kremenchuk, heading southwest;
- UAVs in southern Poltava region, heading south (Dnipropetrovsk).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password