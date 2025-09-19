Trump suggested that drones that flew into Poland could have been "disabled"

US President Donald Trump suggested that Russian drones could have flown into Poland because they were "disabled".

I cannot comment on whether it was a mistake or not. They should not have been there. Let's face it, they were disabled. The best way to fight a drone is to disable it, then they fall everywhere. So let's hope that was the case," Trump explained.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.