82% of Poles reject Trump’s version of Russian drone strike as accidental, - poll

The majority of Polish citizens believe that the night attack by Russian drones on September 10 was intentional, not accidental.

This was reported by ONET, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, 81.7% of respondents reject the possibility of chance, while only 10.6% agree with US President Donald Trump's assumption. Another 7.7% of respondents were undecided.

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and the leader of the Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, strongly denied the version of a mistake, emphasizing that Moscow is acting purposefully and methodically.

The poll also showed a difference in the perception of different parties among voters. The highest number of those who admit that it was an accident was among the supporters of the Confederation (18%), the Civic Coalition (17%), and the New Left (17%). Only 4% of the voters of "Law and Justice" agree with the version of an unintentional attack.

The survey was conducted on September 13-14, 2025, by telephone interviews (CATI). It involved 1067 Polish citizens.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.