There were no leaks of Ukrainians’ personal data from "Diia." Published files are mixture of previously known "leaks" - Ministry of Digital Transformation.

There have been no leaks of personal data of Ukrainians from Diia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"After receiving information about a possible 'drain', our team conducted an investigation and found that the files distributed are fake and do not originate from Diia's systems and are not the result of their hacking or leakage," the statement said.

It is also claimed that the published files are a mixture of previously known "leaks" from commercial sources that have been manually edited and supplemented with fake records to make them look like a "fresh" database.

"This is a typical black market practice: old leaks have been 'refreshed' with fake records to pass them off as a new massive leak and mislead people. We regard the distribution of fake files as a coordinated attempt to attack Diia and undermine trust in public services," the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained.

"We emphasise once again that Diia does not store personal data - the system operates on the principle of data-in-transit: information is pulled from state registers at the time of the request and is not accumulated in the application or on the portal.

In support of this, the Diia code was released in March 2024. It is publicly available, and anyone can make sure that it does not contain hidden databases with citizen data," assured Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Vitalii Balashov.

As reported, on 21 September, Fediyenko, a "servant of the people", said that the personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians had been leaked online. In his turn, MP Zheleznyak said that this was an old database and noted that there was no logic in closing the registers at all, as it was an absolutely idiotic decision.