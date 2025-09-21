Occupiers wound two people in Kherson region
The Russian military attacked Sukhanove and Bilozerka in the Kherson region, injuring civilians.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the Russian military attacked a resident of the village of Sukhanove, Beryslav district, with a UAV.
As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, the 54-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his head.
The victim was taken to the hospital for medical care.
In addition, a resident of Bilozerka, who was injured during a nighttime Russian shelling, was admitted to the hospital.
As a result of an enemy shell hitting his yard, the 70-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury and contusion.
Medics provided the victim with the necessary assistance. He will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.
