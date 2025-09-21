Occupiers wound two people in Kherson region

Photo: Нацполіція

The Russian military attacked Sukhanove and Bilozerka in the Kherson region, injuring civilians.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Russian military attacked a resident of the village of Sukhanove, Beryslav district, with a UAV.

As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, the 54-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his head.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical care.

In addition, a resident of Bilozerka, who was injured during a nighttime Russian shelling, was admitted to the hospital.

As a result of an enemy shell hitting his yard, the 70-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury and contusion.

Medics provided the victim with the necessary assistance. He will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.