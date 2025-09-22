Russians launched strike drones against Ukraine, - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of September 21, Ukraine is being attacked by strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

The movement of attack drones

UAVs in the northern part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

UAVs in the central and western parts of Kharkiv region, heading southwest.

UAVs in the central part of Sumy region, heading north.

Update on UAV movement

UAVs in the northern part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

UAVs in the eastern part of Kharkiv region, heading west.

UAVs in the northern part of Zaporizhzhia, constantly changing direction.

UAVs in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

Update as of 10:34 p.m.

UAVs on the border of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, heading northwest.

UAVs in eastern Kharkiv region, heading west.

UAVs in Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.

UAVs in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.

UAVs north of Chernihiv, heading south.

Update as of 00:04 a.m.

UAVs in the southern and central parts of Poltava region, heading north.

UAVs north of Chernihiv, constantly changing direction.

UAVs in the western part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.

UAVs in the northern part of Zaporizhzhia, heading northwest.

UAVs in the southern part of Kharkiv region, heading west.

UAVs in the northern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

UAVs in the western part of Poltava region, heading towards Cherkasy region.

UAVs heading towards Kremenchuk from the southeast.

UAVs from Cherkasy region, heading towards Kyiv region (Boryspil district).

Update as of 00:54 a.m.

UAVs from Kherson region, heading towards Mykolaiv region.

UAVs in the western part of Poltava region, heading north.

UAVs in the northwestern part of Poltava region, heading towards Kyiv region (Boryspil and Brovary districts).

UAVs in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

UAVs in the southern part of Chernihiv region, heading towards Kyiv region.

UAVs in the eastern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading southwest.

UAVs in the western part of Donetsk region, heading west.

