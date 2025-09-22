Russian UAVs and aircraft strike peaceful settlements in Kharkiv region: one person killed, five injured. PHOTOS
Over the last day, enemy drones and aircraft shelled the villages of Velykyi Burluk, Novomykolaivka, Borova and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 47-year-old man was killed and five people were injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
On 22 September, at around 3:50 a.m., a Russian attack drone, preliminarily a "Geranium-2", attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kupiansk district. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties.
In addition, in Novomykolaivka village of Kupiansk district, an enemy UAV, the type of which is being established, hit a car. Two men aged 37 and 35 were wounded.
On 21 September, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the village of Borova, Izium district. A 47-year-old man died. Another man, aged 62, was wounded.
Also in the evening, an FPV drone hit a car in the same village: a 52-year-old man was wounded.
In addition, in the afternoon of 21 September, Russian troops shelled the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 72-year-old man sustained an explosive wound.
