News Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia: air defence systems were activated (updated)

The explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia on 22 September 2025

An explosion was heard during an air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force had previously warned of a ballistic missile threat from Taganrog, Russia.

Head of the Regional Military Administration Fedorov reported explosions in the region. Air defence systems are operational.

Later, the head of the region said that the loud explosion heard by Zaporizhzhia residents was the work of air defence forces. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

