12% of Ukrainians trust people with different political views, - Poll

Only 12% of Ukrainians trust people with different political views, 60% of respondents do not trust such people, and 39% do not trust them at all.

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Rating Group.

As noted, trust in politicians even from their own party is also low: only 21% trust, 8% of whom fully trust, while 58% do not trust (46% fully). Ukrainians trust family members (95%), friends (64%), volunteer organizations (63%), and the country as a whole (36%) the most.

Trust in local and central authorities remains low at 25% and 24% respectively, while distrust is 48% and 50%.

The survey showed that 51% of Ukrainians helped relatives and other people during the war. SATI surveyed 1000 respondents aged 18 and older in all government-controlled regions. The representativeness error with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 2.2%.

