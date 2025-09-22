76% of Ukrainians optimistic about country’s future – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians view both Ukraine’s future and their own positively.

This is evidenced by a study by the Rating sociological group, Censor.NET reports.

According to the poll, 76% of respondents are optimistic about Ukraine’s future and 72% about their own. More than 70% believe they can resolve problems that arise on their own.

Nearly two thirds of respondents express a sense of unity with other Ukrainians, and 53% identify with their local community. At the same time, only 48% rated the level of solidarity and mutual assistance as high, 45% did so for fairness, and 44% trust the state to make the right decisions in crisis situations.

See more: Most important value for Ukrainians during war is Ukraine’s victory - poll. INFOGRAPHICS