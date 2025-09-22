One person killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region

On September 22, one person was killed in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

At around 3:00 a.m., a 65-year-old woman was killed in a Russian strike on the city of Kupiansk.

Later, at about 4:00 p.m., a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car in the village of Prudynka. The vehicle was damaged.

