ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10280 visitors online
News Shelling of Kharkiv region
306 0

One person killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region

Shelling of Kharkiv region

On September 22, one person was killed in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

At around 3:00 a.m., a 65-year-old woman was killed in a Russian strike on the city of Kupiansk.

Later, at about 4:00 p.m., a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car in the village of Prudynka. The vehicle was damaged.

Read more: Russia’s failures on front line lead to increase in attacks on civilians, - Chief of General Staff Hnatov

Author: 

shoot out (14836) victims (1060) Kharkivska region (992) Kup’yanskyy district (299) Kup’yansk (483) war in Ukraine (3800)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 