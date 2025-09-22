Kyiv judge exposed for illicit enrichment worth UAH 16 million – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have exposed a Kyiv judge on charges of illicit enrichment and submitting false information in asset declarations.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing NABU’s press service.

According to the investigation, at the end of 2021, the suspect acquired assets (two land plots and a residential house in Kyiv region) whose value exceeded her lawful income by more than 16 million hryvnias. Real estate listings showed that the properties were offered for nearly USD 1 million, while the final purchase price was around USD 900,000 (approximately UAH 24 million at the National Bank’s exchange rate on the date of acquisition).

In addition, the judge submitted false information about these assets in her declarations for 2021–2024, undervaluing them by more than 16 million hryvnias.

Legal qualification: Article 368-5 and Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

