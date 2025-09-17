HCJ overturns decision to dismiss Judge Litvinova, who was found to hold Russian citizenship – Anti-Corruption Action Center

The High Council of Justice has overturned its decision to dismiss Arina Litvinova, a judge of the dissolved Kyiv District Administrative Court (KDAC), who had earlier been reported by journalists to hold Russian citizenship.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

It was recalled that in February 2025, the High Council of Justice dismissed Litvinova on the basis of disciplinary proceedings.

However, the judge decided to appeal the decision to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

"The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court upheld her appeal, ruling that the HCJ had no right to dismiss her, as she had already been removed from KDAC’s staff by that time. Only one judge dissented, arguing that she should still be sanctioned for such matters.

Taking into account the Supreme Court’s position, the HCJ has now decided to annul its own decision to sanction Litvinova and to close the disciplinary case against her. The decision was unanimous," the Anti-Corruption Action Center stated.

Russian citizenship of Judge Litvinova

Earlier, Schemes journalists (a project of Radio Liberty) found out that Arina Litvinova, a judge of the now liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court, who has the current status of a judge, is a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Litvinova received the citizenship of the aggressor country in July 2002 in the city of Yekaterinburg, as evidenced by an extract from the automated Rospasport system. At that time, she had been working for three years at the Supreme Arbitration Court of Ukraine.

Litvinova herself denied having Russian citizenship.

At the end of April this year, Arina Litvinova, a judge of the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court, complained to the prosecutor's office and the High Council of Justice against Heorhii Shabaiev, a journalist of Schemes, who revealed her Russian passport.

Later, it became known that Litvinova was going to resign.

