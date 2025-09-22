Positive views of Ukrainians’ presence in Poland fall to 53%

According to a United Surveys poll conducted for the Wirtualna Polska portal, 52.7% of Polish residents view the presence of Ukrainians in the country and their integration into society positively. Negative opinions were expressed by 37% of respondents, while 10.3% found it difficult to answer.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Polish Radio.

Among those with a positive view of Ukrainians, 5.5% described their attitude as "definitely positive," and 47.2% as "rather positive." Among negative assessments, 16% said their view was "strongly negative" and 21% "rather negative."

The survey notes that the trend over the past two years shows a gradual decline in positive perceptions. In September 2023, 64.4% of Poles viewed the presence of Ukrainians positively and 29.5% negatively. In January 2025, those figures stood at 55.3% and 33%, respectively.

Support for Ukrainians is strongest among voters of the ruling coalition, with 62% expressing positive views compared to 32% negative. Among opposition supporters, the ratio was 49% to 40%.

