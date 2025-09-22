Unidentified group attacks District TCR in Kalush, three conscripts escape

On September 22, 2025, a group of unidentified individuals attacked the Kalush District Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS).

This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk TCR and SS according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the attack, three conscripts who were on the premises of the District TCR and SS escaped.

An investigative team is working at the scene to establish all the circumstances.

The institution added that such actions constitute a criminal offense, and those involved in the attack will be identified and brought to justice.

Read more: Man stabbed serviceman of TCR during alert measures in Odesa. Attacker fled, - regional military commissariat