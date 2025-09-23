Drone attack on Poltava region: building of enterprise in Poltava district was hit
On the night of Tuesday, 23 September 2025, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region with strike drones.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, air defence forces and means once again repelled the attack by enemy UAVs.
According to the RMA, debris from the drone fell in an open area in the Myrhorod district. There were no consequences.
"In the Poltava district, a building belonging to one of the enterprises was hit. A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service," the report said.
There were no casualties.
