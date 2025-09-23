Enemy has advanced in several directions in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have been spotted near Stepove, Berezove, Ivanivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoivanivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DeepState project.

"The enemy advanced near Stepove (Synelnykivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region), Berezove (Synelnykivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region), Novoivanivka (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region) and in Ivanivka (Synelnykivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the report says.

