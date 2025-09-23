Umerov and Kellogg discuss U.S. arms purchases and security guarantees

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov held a meeting with U.S. President’s special envoy, General Keith Kellogg.

He reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"As part of the Ukrainian President’s delegation, ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York, we met with U.S. President’s special envoy, General Keith Kellogg.

The focus was on weapons and security. We discussed agreements on the purchase of American arms and joint drone programs that will strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities," the statement read.

The sides also discussed security guarantees and the protection of Ukraine’s airspace.

"Partnership with the United States is critically important for reinforcing our air defenses and scaling up arms production.

We thank the United States for its consistent support and President Donald Trump’s efforts aimed at ending the war and protecting the lives of Ukrainians," the NSDC secretary concluded.

It is known that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with Kellogg during his visit to New York.

