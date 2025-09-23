Enemy hits village in Kharkiv region with artillery: man wounded
Today, on September 23, at about 13:30, Russian troops fired rocket artillery at Prudianka in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, a local resident born in 1938 was wounded in the shelling. He is currently receiving medical care.
"Additional information is being investigated," added the head of the CMA.
