News Shelling of Kharkiv region
Enemy hits village in Kharkiv region with artillery: man wounded

Today, on September 23, at about 13:30, Russian troops fired rocket artillery at Prudianka in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a local resident born in 1938 was wounded in the shelling. He is currently receiving medical care.

"Additional information is being investigated," added the head of the CMA.

