Occupiers strike Kharkiv region: woman killed, houses, cars and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 6 localities in Kharkiv region came under hostile attack. A 65-year-old woman died as a result of shelling in Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: missiles, KABs, UAVs such as "Geranium-2" and "Molniya", and fpv drones.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: a car was damaged in Kharkiv district, 2 private houses, power grids, and a private house were damaged in Bohodukhiv district.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 85 people overnight, and 14 people are still waiting. A total of 3925 people have been registered at the centre since its opening.















