Trump: "I am saving millions of lives by stopping wars. What is purpose of United Nations?"

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the United Nations for its inaction in ending global wars.

He made the remarks during his address to the UN General Assembly in New York, Censor.NET reports.

At the start of his speech, the U.S. president complained about a malfunctioning teleprompter.

Nevertheless, Trump said it had been six years since his last appearance at the United Nations, recalling a world he described as "prosperous and peaceful during my first term."

"Since that day, the guns of war have shattered the peace I established on two continents, and the era of calm and stability has given way to one of the greatest crises of our time," he stated.

Trump continued to praise the progress made since his return to the White House, declaring the United States "the hottest country in the world":

"America is blessed with the strongest economy, the strongest borders, the most powerful military, the strongest friendships, and the strongest spirit of any nation on earth. This is America’s golden age," the U.S. president said in his opening remarks.

"The UN has never helped the United States in resolving endless wars. I am saving millions of lives by stopping wars. And what is the purpose of the UN? Words do not stop wars. The organization has enormous potential, I always say this, but it is nowhere close to realizing it, at least right now. In seven months, I ended seven endless wars. Some lasted 31 years, one 36 years, one 28 years… I ended seven wars, and in all cases they were raging with the killing of countless thousands of people.

Everyone says I should get a Nobel Peace Prize for each of these achievements, but for me, the real prize will be the sons and daughters who live to grow up with the mothers and fathers, because millions of people are no longer being killed in endless and glorious wars. What I care about is not winning prizes, it’s saving lives," the president said.

