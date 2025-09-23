Blackout at ZNPP: this is tenth during Russian occupation

On Tuesday, September 23, the tenth blackout occurred at Zaporizhzhia NPP since the beginning of the Russian occupation of the plant.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that at 16:56, the only power line through which Zaporizhzhia NPP received power from the Ukrainian power grid was disconnected.

As a result, the plant switched to powering its own needs from diesel generators. The Ministry of Energy emphasized that this is a significant violation of the normal operation of the plant.

Read more: IAEA adopted resolution on return of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine

Since the beginning of the occupation, Zaporizhzhia NPP has repeatedly suffered outages due to Russian shelling and damage to energy infrastructure, the ministry said.

"Today's incident once again proves that the Russian occupation is the main threat to the safe operation of ZNPP," the Energy Ministry added.