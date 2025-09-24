Enemy attempted to break through our defences in Vovchansk, with most attacks repelled in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past day, 23 September 2025, 172 combat clashes were recorded on the front line.

Strikes on Ukrainian territory

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 53 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 105 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,970 shellings, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,995 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck three areas where personnel were concentrated, one weapons and military equipment storage facility and an enemy frontline command post.

The General Staff reports that the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 970 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, 43 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, two aircraft, 334 unmanned aerial vehicles, 130 vehicles and four pieces of special equipment belonging to the occupiers.

Situation in the north

As noted, twelve combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions over the past day. The enemy carried out eight air strikes, using 18 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 172 shellings, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted eleven times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk, Odradne, and Zapadne.

Five enemy attacks took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kupiansk, Kindrashivka, and Petropavlivka.

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the Lyman direction. They attempted to break through our defences in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Torske, and Shandryholove.

In the Siverskyi direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Dronivka and Yampil.

Three combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Stupochky.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Sofiivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and Poltavka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 64 assaults by the aggressor near Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Shevchenko, Dachne, and in the direction of Novoukrainka and Filiia," the report said.

Situation in the south

According to the General Staff, over the past day, the enemy carried out 33 attacks in the areas of Novokhatske, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Ternove, Novoheorhiivka, Piddubne, Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka, Novoivanivka, and in the direction of Uspenivka.

In the Huliaipillia direction, the Defence Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Kamianske.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.