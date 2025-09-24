The Economist has published an article in which a high-ranking Ukrainian official criticises the governance of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the article.

According to the official, support at the beginning of the war ‘sent him (Zelensky, ed.) into space,’ and now decisions are made by a small circle of people together with the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, who is described as "a roughneck whose power is justified neither by experience nor by mandate."

The official notes that the president's team is "mired in Ukraine's old vices," particularly in its fight against the media and the opposition, as well as in its use of accusations of ties to Russia as a tool of influence. At the same time, the publication emphasises that the country has survived thanks to its people and independent security forces, rather than its weak state system.

The Economist also writes about problems with mobilisation and the lack of democratic legitimacy. "Trust between the authorities and society has been undermined," the publication quotes the official as saying. According to him, Ukraine faces two "gloomy paths": a shaky truce or a protracted war.

In addition, the publication notes the state's financial difficulties, budget deficit and uncertainty about the government's ability to provide adequate resources. Officials suggest that the compromise proposed by Trump may be "the best we can hope for."

