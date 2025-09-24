Indonesia is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine according to UN decision - President Subianto

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stated at the UN General Assembly that the country is ready to participate in maintaining peace and send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Subianto's speech.

He emphasized that this requires a corresponding decision by the UN Security Council. "We will continue to serve where the world needs defenders. Not just with words, but with 'boots on the ground.' If the Security Council and the UN General Assembly make a decision, Indonesia is ready to send 20 thousand or more of our sons and daughters to establish peace," Subianto noted.

He added that peacekeepers can be sent not only to Ukraine, but also to Gaza, Sudan, Libya and other regions where it is needed.

