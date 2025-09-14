The new President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbok, does not rule out the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. However, this can only happen after the signing of a peace treaty.

According to the publication, former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbok, who was elected President of the UN General Assembly on September 9, shared her vision of the UN's participation in restoring peace in Ukraine.

"If a peace treaty is reached, it needs to be consolidated in the best possible way. And if the majority of member states decide that this requires "blue helmets" (UN peacekeepers. - Ed.), then this, we hope, will ensure lasting peace," Berbock noted.

She also noted that such peacekeeping missions are "more necessary than ever before, and not only in relation to the European continent."

However, the publication notes that the deployment of such a UN peacekeeping mission will largely depend on Moscow. The UN Security Council authorizes the deployment of peacekeeping missions, and Russia's veto power over any decision of the Council could prevent the deployment of "blue helmets" in Ukraine.

