Ukrainian courts suspend 20,000 criminal cases due to defendants’ mobilization – media. INFOGRAPHICS

Over three and a half years of full-scale war in Ukraine, courts have closed nearly 20,000 criminal cases due to the mobilization of defendants.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by an analysis of court ruling registry conducted by NGL.media.

The pace of court decisions to close criminal cases in 2025 has increased by 25%.

The possibility of suspending criminal proceedings due to the mobilisation of the accused was introduced in April 2022.

As of September 2025, a total of 19,671 criminal cases had been suspended for this reason.

This year, Ukrainian courts have already suspended 4,724 cases. By comparison, in 2024, 5,441 cases were closed due to the mobilization of defendants.

