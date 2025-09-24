Shmyhal and EU Commissioner Dombrovskis discuss financing Ukraine’s defense needs and confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held talks with EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis.

Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"We focused heavily on the practical implementation of the SAFE instrument — the EU’s €150 billion defense initiative, which already includes 19 countries. We coordinated our needs, priority projects, and the involvement of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises in them," the statement said.

Shmyhal and Dombrovskis also discussed financing Ukraine’s defense needs, in particular through the ERA mechanism. The next tranche is expected in October.

"An important issue is the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. The aggressor’s funds must be directed toward strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

In addition, we raised the issue of further weakening Russia’s war machine. The EU has already agreed on the 19th package of sanctions, and we expect its swift adoption. Together, we are strengthening Ukraine’s resilience and Europe’s security," the defense minister added.

