If Russia wins the war in Ukraine, it will legitimize triumph of brute force, - Czech President Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel said that Russia's victory in the war against Ukraine would have catastrophic consequences for the world order.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"If Russia wins this unjust war, it will legitimize the triumph of brute force. To turn a blind eye to the war in Ukraine is to give a green light to any aggressor in the future," Pavel emphasized.

According to him, only the unity of democratic countries and increased economic pressure will force Russia to the negotiating table.

"This is the only way to bring the aggressor to the negotiating table. Peace based on international law, including territorial integrity and the right to self-determination, is in the interests not only of European countries, but also of the entire international community. Any future peace agreement should clearly signal to the whole world that the aggressor cannot be rewarded and borders cannot be changed by force," the Czech president said.

He emphasized that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has changed global security. Since the last general debate a year ago, the world has not become safer, on the contrary, Russia continues to attack civilians, civilian infrastructure, foreign diplomatic missions and has even violated Polish airspace, Pavel stated.

The Czech President criticized Russia as a member of the UN Security Council that violates the principles of the UN Charter. He noted that China, Iran, North Korea and other countries are helping Russia to circumvent sanctions.

According to him, the UN Security Council is not fulfilling its role because of Russia's actions, so the Czech Republic supports its reform to increase efficiency, transparency and representation of the regions.

"Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, not only violates the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity enshrined in the UN Charter, but also sets a dangerous example and precedent, sending a signal that aggression can lead to territorial and political benefits and remain unpunished. This war threatens to destroy our system of governance based on mutual respect, equal partnership and the rules we all abide by. What is happening today in Europe can happen anywhere tomorrow, under different circumstances, but under the same pretext," the Czech president warned.