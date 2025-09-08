Russia has tripled number of sabotage attacks on Europe’s critical infrastructure since 2023, - Czech Interior Ministry

The number of Russian sabotage attacks in Europe targeting critical infrastructure has almost tripled since 2023.

This was stated by Jan Padiourek, Senior Director of the Internal Security Department of the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs, Radio Prague International reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to the Czech official, the sabotage carried out in Europe is quite different - from terrorist attacks and arson to damage to submarine cables, jamming GPS signals and provocations against minorities to incite violent conflicts.

Pádőurek emphasized that the Czech Republic should "not only defend itself by responding to attacks, but also actively strengthen its resilience."

He also noted that resilience in the face of attacks is not only about the work of law enforcement agencies and the introduction of security measures.

"Our readiness will be determined not only by technical and structural readiness, but also by civilian and human readiness," the Czech official said.

In addition, Padiourek emphasized the need to invest in security.

"Security is our shared responsibility. Common security is based on three pillars: a secure state, a sustainable society and the training of each individual," he added.

Earlier it was reported that in the first four months of 2025, about 123 thousand flights faced problems due to Russian interference that interfered with GPS over Europe.