Ukrainian strikes aim to prevent Russia from turning Crimea into military base – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian long-range drones are destroying enemy logistics in occupied Crimea. The strikes are aimed at preventing Russia from turning Crimea into a large military base.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the fifth summit of the International Crimea Platform, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports.

"We are taking measures to prevent Russia from turning Crimea into one big military base. We must do this to protect the lives of our people," the head of state stressed.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian long-range UAVs are accurate, and the pressure on Russia’s logistics is producing results.

"The Russian war machine is facing serious, very serious difficulties," the president said.

