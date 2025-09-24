Ukrainian drones halt operations at two Russian oil ports on Black Sea – Bloomberg

Two key oil ports on Russia’s Black Sea coast halted tanker loading following overnight drone attack alerts.

Bloomberg reported this, according to Censor.NET.

The suspensions affected the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal and the Sheskharis oil depot, both located near Novorossiysk.

A CPC representative confirmed the halt, saying such suspensions are standard during air raid alerts. Sources familiar with the matter said Sheskharis also stopped operations.

According to the agency, the two terminals together export more than 2 million barrels of oil per day from Russia and Kazakhstan, making them crucial links in the global supply chain for crude.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck several targets inside Russia, including the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery.

Read more: Trump repeats call for Europe to stop buying oil from Russia - Bloomberg