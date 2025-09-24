Multiple targets in Russia hit, including oil refineries and drone production facility – General Staff of AFU

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck several facilities on Russian territory.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Bashkortostan

On the night of September 24, the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery was hit.

Preliminary reports indicate that the ELOU-AVT-6 crude distillation unit was hit. A fire continues at the plant.

he facility was processing up to 10 million tonnes of oil per year and is a key producer of liquid rocket fuel in Russia.

Volgograd region

The Kuzmichi-1 oil pumping station, part of the crude oil transport system to Russia’s southern regions, was hit.

The Zenzovatka oil pumping station, which transfers oil through the Kuibyshev–Tikhoretsk main pipeline, was also struck.

Belgorod region

Last night, in order to disrupt UAV production and reduce the enemy’s combat capabilities, a drone production facility in the town of Valuyki was struck. The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

Astrakhan region

"The successful implementation of one of the previous missions has been confirmed. Thus, on 22 September, long-range assets of the Ukrainian Defence Forces hit the Astrakhan gas processing plant (Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation). Sections of production were damaged, causing part of the process to be halted.

This plant is one of the world’s largest gas chemical complexes and Russia’s main producer of sulfur for explosives, providing up to 66% of domestic output. The Astrakhan facility processes up to 3.2 million tonnes of oil products annually," the General Staff added.

