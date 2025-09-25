Enemy Su-34 shot down in Zaporizhzhia direction. INFOGRAPHICS

Around 04.00 a.m. on 25 September 2025, a Russian Su-34 aircraft was shot down in the Zaporizhzhia direction

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

It is noted that the aircraft carried out terrorist attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia, using guided bombs.

