ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9040 visitors online
News Shooting down Russian Su
10 660 50

Enemy Su-34 shot down in Zaporizhzhia direction. INFOGRAPHICS

Around 04.00 a.m. on 25 September 2025, a Russian Su-34 aircraft was shot down in the Zaporizhzhia direction

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

It is noted that the aircraft carried out terrorist attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia, using guided bombs.

Watch more: Occupier with gasoline bottle burned to death in strike by Madyar’s Birds UAV. VIDEO 18+

Infographic

Author: 

plane (967) elimination (5863)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 