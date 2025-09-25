Enemy has advanced in Serebrianka Forestry and in Dnipropetrovsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced in the Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region and near Berezove in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState.

