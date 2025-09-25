ENG
Enemy has advanced in Serebrianka Forestry and in Dnipropetrovsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced in the Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region and near Berezove in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState.

"The enemy has advanced in the Serebrianka forestry (Luhansk region) and near Berezove (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement said.

DeepState maps
DeepState maps

