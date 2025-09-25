Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 333 million for fortifications in Sumy region
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 333 million for the construction of fortifications in Sumy region.
Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.
"UAH 333 million for Sumy’s defense. Funds from the state budget’s reserve fund are being directed to the Sumy Regional Military Administration to complete the construction of fortifications, engineering defenses, and non-explosive barriers," Svyrydenko wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password