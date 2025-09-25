Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 333 million for fortifications in Sumy region

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 333 million for the construction of fortifications in Sumy region.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

"UAH 333 million for Sumy’s defense. Funds from the state budget’s reserve fund are being directed to the Sumy Regional Military Administration to complete the construction of fortifications, engineering defenses, and non-explosive barriers," Svyrydenko wrote.

