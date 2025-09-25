ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4895 visitors online
News Construction of fortifications
585 16

Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 333 million for fortifications in Sumy region

Additional funding for fortification construction in Sumy region

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 333 million for the construction of fortifications in Sumy region.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

"UAH 333 million for Sumy’s defense. Funds from the state budget’s reserve fund are being directed to the Sumy Regional Military Administration to complete the construction of fortifications, engineering defenses, and non-explosive barriers," Svyrydenko wrote.

Read more: Government approves new measures to support IDPs – Svyrydenko

Author: 

Cabinet of Ministers (1062) Sumska region (1461) Svyrydenko Yuliia (94) fortifications (86)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 