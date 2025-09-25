Ukraine to receive continuous flow of US weapons – Rutte

Ukraine will receive a continuous flow of US weapons funded by NATO countries under the PURL initiative. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this in an interview with Fox News channel, Censor.NET reported.

Two billion dollars have already been allocated for aid packages to Ukraine. Rutte emphasized that the allies are financing a steady flow of arms, which strengthens Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

The NATO chief noted that the combination of arms supplies, sanctions, and collective defense spending is putting pressure on Russia to stop its aggression. He stressed that this was the outcome of a major US foreign policy success at the summit in The Hague.

Rutte also drew attention to the scale of Russia’s losses, comparing them to the war in Afghanistan.

"The aggressor state is now losing in one month as many people as the Soviet Union did in ten years in Afghanistan," the NATO Secretary General said.

