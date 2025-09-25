Ukraine counts on Vatican’s continued role in freeing prisoners of war and children – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a meeting in New York with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States.

According to Censor.NET, the minister confirmed Ukraine’s invitation to the senior Vatican representative to visit Kyiv and expressed hope for a visit by Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine.

"I was glad to meet Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher in New York. We highly value the Holy Father’s constant spiritual support for Ukraine, as well as the Vatican’s humanitarian assistance, particularly its care for Ukrainian children," Sybiha wrote on Telegram.

The minister thanked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi for his efforts and stressed that Ukraine appreciates the Holy See’s role in securing the release of prisoners of war and deported children. He also underlined that an apostolic visit by the Pope would be of immense importance for millions of believers during the war.

Sybiha reconfirmed the invitation for Archbishop Gallagher to visit Ukraine at a convenient time. Ukraine and the Holy See will continue to cooperate on humanitarian initiatives and to strengthen peace efforts, the foreign minister added.

