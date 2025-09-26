Russia’s defense spending in the next three years is planned to be around 13 trillion rubles annually, according to the draft federal budget for 2026–2028. For comparison, in 2025, it was planned to spend 13.5 trillion rubles on defense, and together with security, 17 trillion, or 8% of GDP. The actual spending turned out to be even higher.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

"The Kremlin once again promises a "balanced" budget next year, but for now it continues to widen the "hole" in the current budget. A year ago it was adopted with a deficit of 1.2 trillion rubles, or 0.5% of GDP, in the spring the deficit was increased threefold to 3.8 trillion rubles, or 1.7% of GDP, and now it will increase by another 1.94 trillion rubles and will amount to 5.74 trillion, or 2.6% of GDP," the report says.

The economic situation is worsening: the balanced financial result of Russian organizations in January-July 2025 decreased by 8.2% compared to last year. The share of loss-making coal enterprises increased to 65.4%, the balanced loss of the industry is 225 billion rubles. Passenger car production in August 2025 decreased by 27.4%, and attendance at home improvement and repair stores decreased by 18% in January-August.

Prices continue to rise in Russia, fuel shortages are noticeable

Prices for food and goods continue to rise: tomatoes rose by 10% in a week, and the export duty on sunflower oil and meal was raised to record levels.

The Russian government is also tightening criminal penalties: the bill provides for up to 20 years for desertion and up to two years in prison for foreign agents for a single violation.

The healthcare sector remains dependent on imports, especially for laboratory equipment, MRI and CT scanners. In the regions, including Udmurtia and the Zaporizhzhia region, the budget allocates funds for medical care for servicemen and genetic examinations of the deceased.

At the same time, fuel shortages are exacerbating the crisis: about 50% of gas stations in Crimea and Sevastopol have stopped selling gasoline, and some gas stations in Belgorod region are closed.

