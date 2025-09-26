Situation on front line is difficult: there are 160-190 battles every day. Defence forces have had some success recently, - Syrskyi

The situation on the front line remains difficult, but the Defence Forces are making some progress and are conducting 15-20 assault operations every day.

this was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"As for the overall situation on the front line, it remains difficult. The enemy continues to advance in the main directions, in particular in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. The tense situation also persists in the Lyman and Novopavlivka directions. In other directions, the situation is characterised by low-intensity combat operations. Overall, the situation is under our control. We have had some success recently," Syrskyi said.

Syrsky reported that the Russian Federation's offensive group numbers about 712,000 troops, and the length of the active front reaches 1,250 km, which has increased by about 200 km over the year. More than 2,400 km of the front are not covered by fighting, but the presence of troops is also necessary there.

On average, there are 160 to 190 combat engagements per day on the front line.

"We are continuing our tactics of active defence and counter-offensive actions, which allows us to maintain the initiative and manoeuvre our forces," the Commander-in-Chief emphasised.

He added that the Russians are using twice as many artillery shells, but the Defence Forces are compensating for this with precision strikes, high-quality reconnaissance and the destruction of key enemy targets.

Earlier, Syrskyi stated that Russian troops lack the strength and resources for a decisive offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and their marines are bogged down in battles in the Dobropillia direction.

