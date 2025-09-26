Ukraine has banned entry of three high-ranking Hungarian military officers - Sybiha

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, reports Censor.NET.

"We have banned the entry of three high-ranking Hungarian military personnel," the report says.

Sybiha stressed that this is a mirror response from Ukraine to Hungary's previous groundless ban on entry for Ukrainian military personnel.

"Every act of disrespect from Hungary will be met with an adequate response, especially disrespect for our soldiers," the Foreign Minister added.

As a reminder, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the country will ban the entry of the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who led the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. The ban will also apply to entry into the Schengen zone.

Later, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Magyar, commented on the ban by the Hungarian authorities.

What preceded it?

On the morning of August 18, Hungary and Slovakia stopped receiving Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline after Ukrainian drones struck the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the strike, a fire broke out at the facility, and oil pumping via the Druzhba main oil pipeline was completely stopped for almost two days. However, late on Wednesday evening, August 20, Russia resumed oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via this pipeline.

However, on the evening of August 21, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck the Unecha oil pumping station in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, one of the largest hub stations of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

As a result of the strike, Russian oil supplies to Hungary stopped again. On Friday, the country's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, citing Russian government officials, said that it would take at least 5 days to restore the pipeline this year.