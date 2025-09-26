Hungarian reconnaissance drones likely violated Ukraine’s airspace – Zelenskyy

Recently, unidentified reconnaissance drones entered Ukraine’s airspace from the direction of Hungary.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this following a meeting with the military, Censor.NET said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed him on recent drone incidents along the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

"Ukrainian troops recorded reconnaissance drones entering our airspace, and these are likely Hungarian drones. Preliminary data suggest they may have been conducting surveillance of industrial potential in Ukraine’s border regions," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state instructed officials to verify all available data and promptly report on each recorded incident.

