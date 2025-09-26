EU wants to approve sanctions against Russia by simple majority of member states, bypassing Hungary - Politico

The European Commission proposes to change the rules for extending sanctions against Russia to a qualified majority of EU countries in order to circumvent a possible blocking by Hungary.

As Censor.NET informs, this is what Politico writes about.

"The new document of the European Commission proposed to change the rules for extending sanctions from unanimous approval to a qualified majority. This is necessary in order to reduce the risk of Hungary blocking this process," the publication writes.

EU sanctions against third countries, in particular Russia, are adopted by the EU Council. Their implementation requires unanimous support from all member states, that is, any country can block the sanctions or their extension by using the right of veto.

As a reminder, earlier, European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen stated that the European Union does not plan to stop oil supplies from Russia through the Druzhba oil pipeline as part of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

On September 19, the European Commission presented the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia. It is currently under consideration by the EU member states.

The European Commission proposed sanctions against Russia in the fields of energy, finance and military technology. Among the sanctions against the energy sector are a complete ban on transactions for Rosneft and Gazpromneft, and a freeze on the assets of other companies.

