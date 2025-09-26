Ukraine ready to join "drone wall" project – Shmyhal

Drone Industry

Ukraine is ready to take part in the "drone wall" project and aims to play an active role now in defending Europe against Russian drones.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this, Censor.NET reports.

During a joint meeting of EU and NATO officials, the sides focused on concrete steps to implement the project initiated by the European Commission.

"The drone wall will create a fundamentally new defense ecosystem in Europe, and Ukraine is ready to be part of it. Together with our allies, we will coordinate our response to Russia’s aerial provocations and implement the most effective solutions.

We expect to sign a joint declaration with our partners in October. For our part, we are already ready to send technical teams to prepare units that will become part of the drone wall," the statement read.

He noted that Ukraine is prepared to share its experience in downing Russian drones with the EU, NATO and neighboring countries.

"We also discussed the participation of Ukrainian manufacturers in the project, as we have innovative developments proven in practice. The aggressor has already carried out deliberate provocations against Denmark, Poland and the Baltic states. The EU must be prepared to respond decisively to such escalation, and Ukraine’s role here is key," he concluded.

It was earlier reported that the EU plans to build a "drone wall" on its eastern border, with Ukraine invited to join the project.

It also became known that Slovakia will take part in the EU meeting on creating the "drone wall" along the bloc’s eastern border. A Hungarian representative was not expected to attend.