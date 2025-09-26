Belarus has claimed it has already deployed Russia’s "Oreshnik" ballistic missile system on its territory.

The statement was made by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, as cited by Russian state outlets RIA Novosti and TASS, Censor.NET reported.

According to him, the alleged deployment of the "Oreshnik" in Belarus does not represent a "mindless arms race" but "only a defensive approach."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had earlier said that the "Oreshnik" could be deployed in Belarus by the end of 2025.

Earlier, Lukashenko said he was already selecting a site for the deployment of the Russian "Oreshnik" system, which Putin had promised to transfer to him.

