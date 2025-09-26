2 223 24
Belarus has deployed Russia’s "Oreshnik" missile system on its territory – country’s Foreign Ministry
Belarus has claimed it has already deployed Russia’s "Oreshnik" ballistic missile system on its territory.
The statement was made by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, as cited by Russian state outlets RIA Novosti and TASS, Censor.NET reported.
According to him, the alleged deployment of the "Oreshnik" in Belarus does not represent a "mindless arms race" but "only a defensive approach."
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had earlier said that the "Oreshnik" could be deployed in Belarus by the end of 2025.
Earlier, Lukashenko said he was already selecting a site for the deployment of the Russian "Oreshnik" system, which Putin had promised to transfer to him.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password